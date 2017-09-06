Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, & More Announced for Charlottesville Concert

The Dave Matthews Band has announced they are hosting A Concert for Charlottesville after the terrible white supremacist rally that occurred there this summer.

Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, and Cage the Elephant have all been announced, with special guests also expected.

The concert will be free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities through an online request process. They are encouraged to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund. You can also request tickets if you want to attend and aren’t in the area.

The concert will take place on Sunday (September 24) at UVA’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.