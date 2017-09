Kanye West Stays Quiet on Baby News with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West arrives for an afternoon meeting at his offices on Wednesday afternoon (September 6) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 40-year-old rapper and fashion designer stayed mum when photographers asked him about expecting baby number three with wife Kim Kardashian.

It was reported earlier that day that Kanye and Kim‘s surrogate is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child.

β€œThe entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told People.

The Wests will reportedly welcome their baby in January.