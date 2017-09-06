Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 11:48 pm

Kate Bosworth, Tracee Ellis Ross, & Ashley Graham Go Glam for NYFW Kickoff Party

Kate Bosworth, Tracee Ellis Ross, & Ashley Graham Go Glam for NYFW Kickoff Party

Kate Bosworth is joined by husband Michael Polish at the NYFW Kickoff Party hosted by E!, Elle, & IMG on Wednesday night (September 6) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress and model was joined at the event by Tracee Ellis Ross and Ashley Graham as they enjoyed a night out at the Fashion Week event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

Joining the stars at the event included models Jasmine Tookes, Nadine Leopold, Maria Borges, Devon Windsor, and Hannah Ferguson.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the NYFW Kickoff Party
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Graham, Devon Windsor, Hannah Ferguson, Jasmine Tookes, Kate Bosworth, Maria Borges, Michael Polish, Nadine Leopold, Tracee Ellis Ross

