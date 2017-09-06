Kendall Jenner Is the Face of Ippolita's Fall 2017 Campaign!

Kendall Jenner can officially add yet another campaign to her steadily growing modeling resume.

The 21-year-old model and reality TV personality was announced as the face of Ippolita‘s Fall 2017 campaign.

The campaign photos were shot over two days by photographer Ryan McGinley at the historic St. Josaphat’s Monastery in Glen Cove, Long Island, as well as the iconic Highline Stages in New York City.

Along with photography by Ryan, the collaboration between Kendall and the fine jewelry line designer Ippolita Rostagno also involved a unique “Kendall by Kendall” self-portrait.