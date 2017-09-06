Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 2:54 pm

Kendall Jenner Is the Face of Ippolita's Fall 2017 Campaign!

Kendall Jenner Is the Face of Ippolita's Fall 2017 Campaign!

Kendall Jenner can officially add yet another campaign to her steadily growing modeling resume.

The 21-year-old model and reality TV personality was announced as the face of Ippolita‘s Fall 2017 campaign.

The campaign photos were shot over two days by photographer Ryan McGinley at the historic St. Josaphat’s Monastery in Glen Cove, Long Island, as well as the iconic Highline Stages in New York City.

Along with photography by Ryan, the collaboration between Kendall and the fine jewelry line designer Ippolita Rostagno also involved a unique “Kendall by Kendall” self-portrait.
Just Jared on Facebook
Kendall Jenner for IPPOLITA Campaign
Kendall Jenner for IPPOLITA Ring Selfie

Credit: Ryan McGinley, Kendall Jenner; Photos: IPPOLITA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr