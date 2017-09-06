Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 3:54 pm

Kendall Jenner Makes a Fashionable Exit From Her NYC Hotel

Kendall Jenner Makes a Fashionable Exit From Her NYC Hotel

Kendall Jenner is stepping out in style.

The 21-year-old reality star and model stopped to pose with a fan waiting outside of her hotel on Wednesday (September 6) in New York City.

Kendall wore a fashionable blazer, ripped jeans and sunglasses while heading out into the city.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall arrived in NYC this week along with fellow models Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid ahead of fashion week.

Stay tuned to JustJared.com all week long as we’ll be bringing you all of the best photos from all of the shows.
kendall jenner nyc hotel 01
kendall jenner nyc hotel 02
kendall jenner nyc hotel 03
kendall jenner nyc hotel 04
kendall jenner nyc hotel 05
kendall jenner nyc hotel 06
kendall jenner nyc hotel 07
Credit: freddy baez / startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

