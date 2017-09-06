Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 9:00 am

Kendall Jenner & The Hadids Are in New York for Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner & The Hadids Are in New York for Fashion Week!

It’s that time of year again – all of the models are arriving in New York City as we head into another fashion week!

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid were all spotted walking around the Big Apple on Tuesday (September 5) as they prepare for the events this week.

Hailey Baldwin, another model we expect to see hitting the runway, was also spotted out and about in NYC on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to JustJared.com all week long as we’ll be bringing you all of the best photos from all of the shows.
