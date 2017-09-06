Top Stories
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 11:31 am

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are becoming parents for the third time.

Their third child is due at the end of January via surrogate, reports TMZ.

As confirmed earlier this summer, Kim and Kanye were planning to hire a surrogate to carry their third child because Kim has a medical condition, called placenta accreta.

The condition could be life-threatening if Kim tried to have another child herself.

Back in August, Kim confirmed that she and Kanye were “definitely trying” to have another baby. The couple has two kids together, North, 4, and Saint, 1.

Congratulations, Kim and Kanye!
Credit: Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty Images
