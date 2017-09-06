Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Kim Kardashian is sporting a bold new look for New York Fashion Week!

The 36-year-old TV personality stepped out with long, platinum blonde hair while wearing a skin-tight, leather dress as she arrived at Tom Ford‘s fashion show on Wednesday night (September 6) in New York City.

It was recently reported earlier that same day that Kim and husband Kanye West are currently expecting their third child together!

The couple’s surrogate is expected to give birth to their baby in January.

