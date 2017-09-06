Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 10:39 pm

Lady Gaga is 'Going to Fight Like F--king Hell' in New 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' Trailer - Watch!

Lady Gaga is gearing up to premiere her new documentary!

The 31-year-old entertainer just released an emotional new teaser for her upcoming doc Gaga: Five Foot Two, and is giving fans an extremely vulnerable look into her life behind the cameras.

The new documentary follows Gaga as she promoted her latest album Joanne, performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and battles health issues.

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix on September 22.

Watch the new teaser below!


Gaga: Five Foot Two – Netflix Teaser
