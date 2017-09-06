Liev Schreiber Adopts Two Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey Live on Television! (Video)

If you weren’t a Liev Schreiber fan already, you are going to love him after watching him adopt two dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey!

The 49-year-old Ray Donovan actor decided to adopt the dogs while appearing on Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday morning (September 6) in New York City.

The show featured 15 dogs who used to live at a shelter in Texas that was affected by the flooding. All of the dogs were available for adoption and Liev said on the show that he wanted one for his sons Sasha and Kai.

While FaceTime-ing with ex-partner Naomi Watts and the boys backstage, the family decided to take two dogs – one to live with Liev and one to live with Naomi. Watch the vide below!



Liev Schreiber Adopts Rescue Puppies from Texas at LIVE