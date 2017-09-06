Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 7:08 pm

Madelaine Petsch & Boyfriend Travis Mills Couple Up at Emo Nite!

Madelaine Petsch & Boyfriend Travis Mills Couple Up at Emo Nite!

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills totally rocked out at Emo Nite!

The 22-year-old Riverdale actress and her musician boyfriend stepped out at the monthly event on Tuesday night (September 5) at the Echo in Los Angeles.

Madelaine looked super cute in a white tube top and black skirt as she joined Travis on stage during his DJ set.

“Lose yourself in the emo of it,” Madelaine wrote on her Twitter during the event.

The evening also featured a performance from America’s Got Talent singing clown Puddles Pity Party, who performed some emo anthems for the crowd.

Check out the pics, captured by resident Emo Nite photogs Gil Riego and Grizzlee Martin, below…
Just Jared on Facebook
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 01
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 02
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 03
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 04
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 05
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 06
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 07
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 08
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 09
madelaine petsch travis mills couple up at emo nite 10

Photos: Gil Riego Photography, Grizzlee Martin
Posted to: Emo Nite, Madelaine Petsch, Travis Mills

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr