Madelaine Petsch & Boyfriend Travis Mills Couple Up at Emo Nite!

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills totally rocked out at Emo Nite!

The 22-year-old Riverdale actress and her musician boyfriend stepped out at the monthly event on Tuesday night (September 5) at the Echo in Los Angeles.

Madelaine looked super cute in a white tube top and black skirt as she joined Travis on stage during his DJ set.

“Lose yourself in the emo of it,” Madelaine wrote on her Twitter during the event.

The evening also featured a performance from America’s Got Talent singing clown Puddles Pity Party, who performed some emo anthems for the crowd.

Check out the pics, captured by resident Emo Nite photogs Gil Riego and Grizzlee Martin, below…

