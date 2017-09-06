Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 4:23 pm

'Mean Girls' Musical Sets A Broadway Premiere Date!

'Mean Girls' Musical Sets A Broadway Premiere Date!

Tina Fey‘s Mean Girls the Musical is finally heading to Broadway!

Over 13 years after the movie’s debut, the musical version of the hit movie will debut on Broadway on April 8, 2018 at the August Wilson Theater in New York City.

“I tried to remember to stay at the core humanity of it, which is the behavior that comes out of all of us sometimes out of jealousy or fear. The great thing about music is it lets you get in people’s heads and inside their emotional lives in a way that you can do with a tight close-up in movies, but it’s so much bigger and warmer [in a musical],” Tina recently told EW.

She added, “I think fans will hopefully find that this has the DNA of the movie and is true of the spirit of it, but is also opened up in a lot of ways.”

Tina‘s husband Jeff Richmond wrote the music, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw is set to direct.

Posted to: mean girls, Tina Fey

