Nick Jonas Looks Buff While Walking Around Studio City

Nick Jonas stays looking fit and fine.

The 24-year-old singer and actor showed off his muscly arms in a tight black tee while walking around with friends on Wednesday (September 6) in Studio City, Calif.

The “Chains” crooner had an amusing encounter that went viral with a fan’s dad who had no idea who Nick was while on an airplane.

Nick has partnered with longtime friend Demi Lovato, as well as his brother Joe Jonas and his band DNCE, to provide aid to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Nick‘s been keeping himself in shape, and was recently spotted heading out of the gym.