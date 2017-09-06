Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 12:20 pm

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem pose together at the Loving Pablo photo call during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday (September 6) in Venice, Italy.

The real-life married couple star in the film about a journalist who strikes up a romantic relationship with notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The film is expected to have a premiere at the festival later on tonight, so stay tuned for more photos of the couple on the red carpet!

Penelope and Javier are not often photographed together – the last time we have pictures of them out and about is back in March.

Photos: wenn
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz

