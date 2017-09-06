Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Premiere 'Loving Pablo' at 2017 Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem make one stunning couple as they arrive on the red carpet for the screening of their upcoming movie Loving Pablo at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night (September 6) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The 43-year-old actress showed off some leg in a glam white, feather gown while her 48-year-old husband looked handsome in a tux.

Earlier that day, the couple stepped out together to promote their upcoming movie about drug lord Pablo Escobar‘s romantic relationship with a journalist.

FYI: Penelope is wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Chopard jewelry.

