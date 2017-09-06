Peter Kraus 'Probably Not' the Next 'Bachelor,' Says Show's Creator
Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor, has been teasing fans recently about their choice for the show’s next leading man.
Over the Labor Day weekend, he teased a “top five power rankings” that made it seem as if the choice was going to be between Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Ben Zorn.
Peter is obviously a fan favorite to take the job, but Mike may have just dashed your hopes and dreams with this tweet.
“Unfortunately, Peter probably will not be #TheBachelor,” Mike tweeted.
Who do you want to be the next Bachelor? Vote here!
— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 6, 2017