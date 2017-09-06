Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 2:22 pm

Pink Spills On Her Daughter's Response to Her Touching MTV VMAs Speech

Pink Spills On Her Daughter's Response to Her Touching MTV VMAs Speech

Pink is opening up about her incredible acceptance speech dedicated to her six-year-old daughter Willow at the MTV Video Music Awards!

Despite the amazing response to her touching speech, the 37-year-old entertainer said that her daughter wasn’t that impressed!

“My daughter was incredibly unimpressed by me,” Pink explained on The Ellen Show.

She added, “I was like, ‘Babe are you excited about today? I’m going to win an award and I’m going to do a show.’ And she goes, ‘Exactly how many minutes after you sing does my sleepover start?’ I was like, ‘Dude, can you pretend to be excited for me?’”

Check out all that Pink had to say in the video below…
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Pink

