'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 8:30 am

Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at Fashion Event!

Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at Fashion Event!

Jessica Alba holds on to her baby bump while attending the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2018 presentation on Tuesday evening (September 5) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren!

Jessica was joined by a bunch of her friends at the event, including designer Rachel Zoe, BFF Kelly Sawyer, fashionista sisters Erin and Sara Foster, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, fashion designer Nicole Richie, and model Chrissy Teigen.

Jessica took to Instagram earlier that day to share a photo from her daughters Honor and Haven‘s first day back at school.

“First day back at school! Being preggers and so hot all summer -couldn’t be more stoked about Fall🍂. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime👍🏽. #momlife,” she captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection dress.

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

