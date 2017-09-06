Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at Fashion Event!

Jessica Alba holds on to her baby bump while attending the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2018 presentation on Tuesday evening (September 5) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren!

Jessica was joined by a bunch of her friends at the event, including designer Rachel Zoe, BFF Kelly Sawyer, fashionista sisters Erin and Sara Foster, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, fashion designer Nicole Richie, and model Chrissy Teigen.

Jessica took to Instagram earlier that day to share a photo from her daughters Honor and Haven‘s first day back at school.

“First day back at school! Being preggers and so hot all summer -couldn’t be more stoked about Fall🍂. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime👍🏽. #momlife,” she captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection dress.

