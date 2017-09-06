Reese Witherspoon Attends 'Home Again' Screening in NYC

Reese Witherspoon brightens up the red carpet in a yellow dress as she arrives at a screening of her new movie Home Again on Wednesday night (September 6) at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was joined at the screening by her co-stars Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Dolly Wells, and Candice Bergen along with the movie’s director Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

Other stars that attended the screening included Kelly Rutherford, Lea DeLaria, Nico Tortorella, and designer Zac Posen.

Home Again hits theaters on Friday, September 8.

FYI: Reese is wearing Michael Kors dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

