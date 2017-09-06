Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 11:17 pm

Reese Witherspoon Attends 'Home Again' Screening in NYC

Reese Witherspoon Attends 'Home Again' Screening in NYC

Reese Witherspoon brightens up the red carpet in a yellow dress as she arrives at a screening of her new movie Home Again on Wednesday night (September 6) at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was joined at the screening by her co-stars Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Dolly Wells, and Candice Bergen along with the movie’s director Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Other stars that attended the screening included Kelly Rutherford, Lea DeLaria, Nico Tortorella, and designer Zac Posen.

Home Again hits theaters on Friday, September 8.

FYI: Reese is wearing Michael Kors dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the Home Again screening…
Photos: Patrick Lewis for Starpix
Posted to: Candice Bergen, Dolly Wells, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Jon Rudnitsky, Kelly Rutherford, Lea Delaria, Nico Tortorella, Pico Alexander, Reese Witherspoon, Zac Posen

