'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 9:33 am

Reese Witherspoon, Pink, & Ellen DeGeneres Play 'Never Have I Ever' & Dish a Lot of Dirt - Watch Now!

Reese Witherspoon, Pink, & Ellen DeGeneres Play 'Never Have I Ever' & Dish a Lot of Dirt - Watch Now!

Reese Witherspoon, Pink, and Ellen DeGeneres play a hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever” on The Ellen Show, and it was very revealing!

One of the highlights was when Ellen posed the question, “Never Have I Ever Done it in a public place,” to which Pink and Reese said they had done “it” in a public place. Reese, however, said she did not want any follow up questions about where, but Pink exclaimed hers was in a park.

You can watch the video right here.
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
