Reese Witherspoon, Pink, & Ellen DeGeneres Play 'Never Have I Ever' & Dish a Lot of Dirt - Watch Now!

Reese Witherspoon, Pink, and Ellen DeGeneres play a hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever” on The Ellen Show, and it was very revealing!

One of the highlights was when Ellen posed the question, “Never Have I Ever Done it in a public place,” to which Pink and Reese said they had done “it” in a public place. Reese, however, said she did not want any follow up questions about where, but Pink exclaimed hers was in a park.

You can watch the video right here.