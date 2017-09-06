Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 3:09 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Son Deacon Had a Scary Experience During a Camping Trip!

Reese Witherspoon and her oldest son Deacon went on their annual “adventure trip” this summer but one thing didn’t go according to plan!

The 41-year-old actress explained that while the duo was kayaking during a camping expedition in northern Canada, they totally flipped the boat into icy waters.

“We went kayaking in this glacier water and the water’s freezing cold…and they said ‘There’s no way you can roll this kayak, it’s literally unrollable,” Reese explained on The Ellen Show.

She added, “What did I do five minutes into it? Rolled us right into the water! Ran right into a tree, grabbed it, and flipped us into the water…and started screaming. But it was really funny!”

Thankfully everyone was okay and there was a nearby guide to assist!

Check out all that Reese had to say in the video below…
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Deacon Phillippe, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon

