Robert Pattison Looks Different in Creepy Oneohtrix Point Never Music Video

Robert Pattinson takes on an unsettling role in a brand new music video.

The 31-year-old Twilight actor stars in the Benny and Josh Safdie-directed video for experimental musician and composer Oneohtrix Point Never‘s “The Pure and the Damned,” which also features a digitized Iggy Pop.

In the clip, Robert wields a sword while confronting a wolf feasting on a carcass.

The brothers also directed Robert in his latest movie, Good Time, and “The Pure and the Damned” is part of the crime-drama’s official soundtrack.

Last month, Robert joined Benny and Josh on the red carpet for the premiere of Good Time at the SVA Theater in New York City.

Watch Robert in the spooky clip below.