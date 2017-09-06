Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 12:42 pm

Robert Pattison Looks Different in Creepy Oneohtrix Point Never Music Video

Robert Pattison Looks Different in Creepy Oneohtrix Point Never Music Video

Robert Pattinson takes on an unsettling role in a brand new music video.

The 31-year-old Twilight actor stars in the Benny and Josh Safdie-directed video for experimental musician and composer Oneohtrix Point Never‘s “The Pure and the Damned,” which also features a digitized Iggy Pop.

In the clip, Robert wields a sword while confronting a wolf feasting on a carcass.

The brothers also directed Robert in his latest movie, Good Time, and “The Pure and the Damned” is part of the crime-drama’s official soundtrack.

Last month, Robert joined Benny and Josh on the red carpet for the premiere of Good Time at the SVA Theater in New York City.

Watch Robert in the spooky clip below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Iggy Pop, Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr