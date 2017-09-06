Ryan Phillippe Endorses the 'Cruel Intentions' Musical!

Following runs in Los Angeles and New York City, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, is returning to the stage and the movie’s star Ryan Phillippe is all about it!

The musical’s Twitter account tweeted, “Don’t miss the most intoxicating musical in Manhattan. Your reputation depends on it,” to which Ryan responded, “i recommend seeing this if you can. it’s a lot of fun.”

The musical is an adaptation of the 1999 hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, and more.

The musical will be staged at Poisson Rouge in New York City beginning Friday, November 17, 2017. Be sure to check it out if you’re in the area!