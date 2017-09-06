Sara Bareilles Writes Original Song for 'Battle of the Sexes' Movie

Sara Bareilles has written a new original song that will be featured in the end credits of the new movie Battle of the Sexes!

The song, titled “If I Dare,” starts playing right as the credits roll and it will be available for purchase and streaming on Friday, September 15. Sara wrote and produced the song with composer Nicholas Britell.

Battle of the Sexes looks at the 1973 tennis match between women’s world champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), which became one of the most-watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. As the rivalry between King and Riggs kicked into high gear, off- court each was fighting more personal and complex battles.

“Billie Jean is one of the great leaders of our time,” Sara said in a statement. “Her courage, her conviction, and her willingness to take risks in order to make change are part of what makes her so powerful. One pivotal chapter of her story comes to life so beautifully in the film, and I was honored to help write about it. Getting the opportunity to collaborate with Nick and his gorgeous score for the film, only made the project that much sweeter. We hoped to echo Billie Jean’s tremendous resilience in the face of adversity with the song, and capture some of her fierce drive and spirit.”