Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 1:53 pm

Sarah Paulson's Impressions Are Insanely Impressive (Especially Her Holly Hunter) - Watch Now!

Sarah Paulson's Impressions Are Insanely Impressive (Especially Her Holly Hunter) - Watch Now!

Sarah Paulson makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress spoke about the new season of her show American Horror Story: Cult, but then had some fun with Jimmy. They played “Wheel of Impressions,” and it was very impressive!

Sarah did Kathleen Turner talking about Slip ‘n’ Slides, Holly Hunter talking about gas stations, and Drew Barrymore talking about substitute teachers.

Jimmy had to talk about Al Pacino talking about Fidget Spinners and Zak de la Rocha at a McDonald’s drive thru.
sarah paulson wheel of impressions 01
sarah paulson wheel of impressions 02

