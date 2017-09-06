Sarah Paulson's Impressions Are Insanely Impressive (Especially Her Holly Hunter) - Watch Now!

Sarah Paulson makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress spoke about the new season of her show American Horror Story: Cult, but then had some fun with Jimmy. They played “Wheel of Impressions,” and it was very impressive!

Sarah did Kathleen Turner talking about Slip ‘n’ Slides, Holly Hunter talking about gas stations, and Drew Barrymore talking about substitute teachers.

Jimmy had to talk about Al Pacino talking about Fidget Spinners and Zak de la Rocha at a McDonald’s drive thru.