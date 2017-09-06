Selena Gomez's New Movie With Woody Allen Will Also Star Jude Law

Selena Gomez exits her hotel looking ready for business on Wednesday afternoon (September 6) in New York City.

The “Fetish” singer was heading to another meeting after spending the long holiday weekend with boyfriend, The Weeknd.

It was just reported that Jude Law has joined Woody Allen‘s new project, with Selena and Elle Fanning also starring.

Just like many of Woody‘s other films, not a thing is known about the movie.





However, Variety is reporting that the plot could revolve around a coming-of-age love story.