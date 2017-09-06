Social Star Alex Lange Dishes On How He Got His Start with 'RAW'

Alex Lange shows off his abs in this hot pic from his RAW feature.

The social star and Team 10 member opened up about how he got started in digital content and his peers who inspire him.

“I never thought that social media or anything like this would ever happen,’ he reveals. “I moved to L.A. when I was 13-years-old. I went to a French school and still dreamed about becoming a soccer player, so it never really hit me that.”

Alex adds that he’s most inspired by Bryant Eslava and Juanpa Zurita

“You look at these people, you aspire to be them, you take from what they do and try and put it into your work,” Alex says.

“There’s so much good out there. That inspires me to try and get on that level. So that’s always what I’ve done since day one.”

