U2's 'You’re the Best Thing About Me' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

U2 is back with a brand new single “You’re the Best Thing About Me” – the first off of their rumored upcoming album Songs of Experience.

Songs of Experience doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but it is expected to be the companion album to Songs of Innocence, their 2014 album.

The band is currently on their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, and it is expected they’ll tour again after releasing Songs of Experience.

