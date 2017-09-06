Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 9:07 am

U2's 'You’re the Best Thing About Me' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

U2 is back with a brand new single “You’re the Best Thing About Me” – the first off of their rumored upcoming album Songs of Experience.

Songs of Experience doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but it is expected to be the companion album to Songs of Innocence, their 2014 album.

The band is currently on their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, and it is expected they’ll tour again after releasing Songs of Experience.

Be sure to download the song in iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
