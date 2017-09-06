Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 6:30 am

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Rocker Chic in Short Shorts!

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Rocker Chic in Short Shorts!

Vanessa Hudgens wears a Harley Davidson tee paired with black denim short shorts for a coffee run on Tuesday morning (September 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress was seen picking up iced coffees for two from Alfred Coffee and Kitchen, a spot that is very popular with celebs!

Vanessa was seen the day before in a black outfit with a maroon sweatshirt while getting coffee as well.

Make sure to watch Vanessa as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance on Monday nights on Fox!
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 01
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 02
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 03
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 04
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 05
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 06
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 07
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 08
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 09
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 10
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 11
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 12
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 13
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 14
vanessa hudgens goes rocker chic in short shorts 15

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr