'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 6:15 pm

Will Smith & Mena Massoud Share First Photo of 'Aladdin' Cast!

Will Smith is giving a first look at the cast of Aladdin on the movie’s set!

The 48-year-old actor and the rest of the cast – Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari – all stopped to pose for a pic in honor of production kicking off!

“We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family…Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!” Will wrote on his Facebook page.

Later, Mena shared the same photo, writing, “Agrabah just got a lot hotter. Ooof! Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps ;)”

It looks like the cast has totally hit it off! We can’t wait to see the film come together!
