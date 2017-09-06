Zayn Malik Named Most Stylish Man Of The Year By British 'GQ'

Zayn Malik just received two huge honors from British GQ!

First, the 24-year-old entertainer was named Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Of The Year during the GQ Awards on Tuesday evening (September 5) and now he’s on the mag’s cover!

Zayn showed off his blonde hair on the mag’s special Man of the Year October issue, available September 7th.

“Check out our new cover with Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Of The Year, @zaynmalik. #GQAwards #thisisboss @HUGOBOSS,” the magazine wrote on their Twitter account.

We can’t wait to see the rest of his photo shoot!

Check out Zayn‘s cover below…