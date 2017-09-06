Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 1:31 pm

Zayn Malik Named Most Stylish Man Of The Year By British 'GQ'

Zayn Malik Named Most Stylish Man Of The Year By British 'GQ'

Zayn Malik just received two huge honors from British GQ!

First, the 24-year-old entertainer was named Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Of The Year during the GQ Awards on Tuesday evening (September 5) and now he’s on the mag’s cover!

Zayn showed off his blonde hair on the mag’s special Man of the Year October issue, available September 7th.

“Check out our new cover with Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Of The Year, @zaynmalik. #GQAwards #thisisboss @HUGOBOSS,” the magazine wrote on their Twitter account.

We can’t wait to see the rest of his photo shoot!

Check out Zayn‘s cover below…
Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik cover of british gq 01

Photos: British GQ
Posted to: Magazine, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr