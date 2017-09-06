Zoe Kravitz on Living in Trump's America: 'It's Beyond Farcical'

Zoe Kravitz is on the cover of British Vogue‘s October 2017 issue!

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On living in Trump‘s America: “[It’s] dark. It’s beyond farcical. It’s not funny, but you almost have to laugh. I just called my mum and we were talking about Trump firing the head of the FBI, and we both started laughing.”

On protecting herself: “Seeing people always wanting something from my parents, or from us – as a small person I built a lot of walls. I was the tiny gatekeeper. That probably came from trying to protect my parents, especially my dad who’s so nice to everyone. He lets people in. But I have a fiery side. I can be confrontational.”

On the younger generation: “I love how the younger generation are so awake, so empathetic, so sensitive, but still I’m a little removed from them, so I can make jokes like, oh no, I just called someone ‘a man’ without first checking that they identified as a man…”

