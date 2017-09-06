Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 10:35 am

Zoe Kravitz on Living in Trump's America: 'It's Beyond Farcical'

Zoe Kravitz on Living in Trump's America: 'It's Beyond Farcical'

Zoe Kravitz is on the cover of British Vogue‘s October 2017 issue!

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On living in Trump‘s America: “[It’s] dark. It’s beyond farcical. It’s not funny, but you almost have to laugh. I just called my mum and we were talking about Trump firing the head of the FBI, and we both started laughing.”

On protecting herself: “Seeing people always wanting something from my parents, or from us – as a small person I built a lot of walls. I was the tiny gatekeeper. That probably came from trying to protect my parents, especially my dad who’s so nice to everyone. He lets people in. But I have a fiery side. I can be confrontational.”

On the younger generation: “I love how the younger generation are so awake, so empathetic, so sensitive, but still I’m a little removed from them, so I can make jokes like, oh no, I just called someone ‘a man’ without first checking that they identified as a man…”

For more from Zoe, visit Vogue.co.uk.
Credit: Vogue UK
