Alan Ritchson & Minka Kelly Join DC Comics Series 'Titans'

Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly are set to lead the upcoming DC Comics live-action series Titans!

The actors will portray the romantic couple and crime-fighting vigilantes Hawk and Dove. The roles will be recurring with the option to become series regulars in season two and there is also the potential for a spinoff series, according to Deadline.

Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, and Teagan Croft are already cast in the series as superheroes Dick Grayson, Starfire, and Raven, respectively.

Titans “follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.”