Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes Split, 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple No Longer Together

Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton, who found love on Bachelor in Paradise, have broken up.

“Robby and I are not together,” the 27-year-old reality star told Us Weekly. “I’m not really sure how Robby’s handled the situation.”

“I wasn’t interested in him at all and I was off limits to him because he’s friends with [her ex] Josh. We just kind of talked a little bit during the break and we just kind of enjoyed talking to each other I think. And then we just started hanging out more and more and then it just started turning into something,” she continued.

The couple started dating during season four of Bachelor in Paradise, and Amanda did not reveal what caused the split.