Andrew Garfield to Return to Broadway in ‘Angels in America’

Andrew Garfield will be making his return to the New York theater scene with the Broadway transfer of Angels in America.

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is currently starring in the play in London and he will bring the production to the Big Apple alongside co-star Nathan Lane.

This is the first Broadway production of Angels in America since it premiered in 1993. An Off-Broadway production starring Zachary Quinto took place in 2010.

Angels in America, which will have two parts playing in rep, begins performances on February 23, 2018 for an 18-week run at the Neil Simon Theatre.

