Arie Luyendyk Jr Named the Next 'Bachelor'!

The choice for the new Bachelor has just been revealed as Arie Luyendyk Jr, who appeared on season eight of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard.

Arie was in the final two on Emily‘s season, but was turned down at the last minute for Jef Holm.

“I kept things really under wraps…it was such a quick turn of events,” Arie said about becoming The Bachelor.

“Independent, strong, but then still gentle,” Arie answered when asked his ideal woman.

The news was revealed just moments ago on Good Morning America.

Arie‘s season is expected to air in 2018.