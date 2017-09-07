Ashlee Simpson Starts Off Her Day at the Gym
Ashlee Simpson heads back to her car after an early morning workout on Wednesday (September 6) in Studio City, Calif.
The 32-year-old singer and actress kept things casual in an all black workout outfit as she continued her morning running errands around town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson
Just a few weeks ago, Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross spent the night partying with her ex Ryan Cabrera at the Galore’s Girl Cult Festival after-party.
10+ pictures inside of Ashlee Simpson leaving the gym…