'Big Brother' 2017: Top 5 Contestants Revealed!

It was an intense night on Big Brother during the second double eviction of the season and now we are down to the top five contestants!

In the tenth week of competition, we were treated to blindsides and fights between the contestants during the special evening.

WHO WENT HOME? These two contestants were eliminated from the game!

There are only two weeks left in the game and we’re very close to the finale.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 5 contestants…