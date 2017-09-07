Blake Jenner Is Front & Center for 'Juvenile' Poster (Exclusive)

Blake Jenner is making his feature film writing debut with Juvenile and he is front and center in an intense moment on the movie’s poster, debuting exclusively on JustJared.com.

The 25-year-old actor stars alongside Melissa Benoist, Grant Harvey, and Nathaniel Stroud in the film, which will have its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin this year.

Blake plays a young man who leaves behind his life of crime when he meets a beautiful girl (Benoist) and has a more promising life ahead of him. But when a carjacking goes wrong, his past becomes a shadow that darkens and threatens his future. Mistrust, jealousy and fear will chase Billy down a rabbit hole that might leave him no way out.

Blake opened up to us about what inspired him to write the film.

“I watched a lot of movies growing up that really got me excited about the world of film – going to the movie theater, writing, and acting; movies like The Basketball Diaries, This Boy’s Life, Good Will Hunting, Bad Boys, the 1982 film with Sean Penn, and so on. I had written other scripts before this, but I had always wanted to write a story of an angry and confused youth from my perspective,” Blake said. “And once I started writing Juvenile, I knew I’d wanted to marry this, spend time on it, and write a story within a genre that I had always felt so much love toward.”

