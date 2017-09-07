'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Julie Chen teased that she had a surprise to announce during tonight’s episode of Big Brother and the announcement did not disappoint!

Celebrity Big Brother, a huge craze in the U.K., is finally coming to the U.S. and it is set to air on CBS this winter.

Julie says that a group of celebs will be entering the Big Brother house to compete and more details are set to be announced soon. She chatted with THR and revealed the types of celebs the show is going after.

“We’re being realistic. It’s not going to be all Oscar winners. But maybe we’ll have someone who won an Oscar decades ago,” she said. “Whoever casts Dancing With the Stars does an amazing job. They don’t always get all household names, but some people kind of reinvent themselves and suddenly I see that person all over the tabloids. Sometimes these types of shows, like in the U.K. [version], some of the washed-up names that went into it got a new lease on life. And the big names that went in, it was a little bit too up close and personal. Those people did themselves in with letting the public see who they really are.”

A celebrity has already been inside the house this season. Bobby Moynihan surprised the guests this week to promote his new comedy Me, Myself, and I.