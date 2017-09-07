Top Stories
The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 11:59 am

Chris Hemsworth's Bulging Muscles Are On Display in 'Thor: Ragnarok' Character Posters!

The amazing new character posters for Thor: Ragnarok were just revealed!

The film returns Chris Hemsworth as the title character with Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

In addition, Tessa Thompson, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins also star in the brand new Marvel film.

The movie opens in U.S. theaters on November 3, and advanced tickets are now on sale. Be sure to check out the film when it hits theaters!

thor character posters 01
thor character posters 02
thor character posters 03
thor character posters 04
thor character posters 05
thor character posters 06
thor character posters 07
thor character posters 08

Credit: Marvel
