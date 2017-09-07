Chris Hemsworth's Bulging Muscles Are On Display in 'Thor: Ragnarok' Character Posters!

The amazing new character posters for Thor: Ragnarok were just revealed!

The film returns Chris Hemsworth as the title character with Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

In addition, Tessa Thompson, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins also star in the brand new Marvel film.

The movie opens in U.S. theaters on November 3, and advanced tickets are now on sale. Be sure to check out the film when it hits theaters!