The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 9:40 am

Chris Hemsworth's Shirtless 'W' Cover Puts His Abs on Full Display!

Chris Hemsworth is looking hot hot hot showing off his rock hard abs on the cover of W magazine’s October 2017 issue!

The 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actor wore a Boss look for his sexy photo shoot for the latest issue, which features lots of stars and highlights new and classic royalty from the worlds of film, television, fashion, society, and more.

“My first audition was for some random sort of commercial,” Chris told the mag. “I remember walking in and having to tell them about myself, and none of it was very interesting because I never got those jobs. My first regular acting gig was on a soap opera called Home and Away. I did that for three and a half years, and I went through every melodramatic tragedy that one can go through: plane crashes, fires, robberies, landslides. I had three different kids with three different women. And my character was 19 for three years. I never had a birthday. Never aged.”

For more from Chris, visit WMagazine.com.
Credit: Mario Sorrenti/W
