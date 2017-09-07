Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 2:40 am

Cindy Crawford Sparkles with Rande Gerber at Tom Ford Fashion Show

Cindy Crawford Sparkles with Rande Gerber at Tom Ford Fashion Show

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber enjoy date night at the Tom Ford fashion show on Wednesday night (September 6) at Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The 51-year-old model looked super glam in a silver, sparkly gown as she attended the star-studded show during New York Fashion Week.

Other stars that were spotted attending the show included Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich, Karlie Kloss, Ansel Elgort, Russell Westbrook, Liev Schreiber, Cameron Dallas, Suki Waterhouse, Chaka Khan, Gina Gershon, and Doutzen Kroes.

