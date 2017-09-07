'Dear Evan Hansen' Will Have L.A. Premiere in Fall 2018!

Dear Evan Hansen has booked its Los Angeles engagement for next year!

The Tony-winning musical will be going on tour around the country beginning in fall 2018 and the L.A. stop is set for then.

The tour launches in October 2018 at Denver’s Center for the Performing Ats and will travel to over 50 cities in the first two years.

Los Angeles’ stop will be at the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre. Casting, additional cities and engagement dates will be announced at a later date.

Ben Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his turn as the title character in the show. He will play his final performance on Broadway in December.