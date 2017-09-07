Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Enjoy Lunch Date

Dev Patel stays close to girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey as they step out on Wednesday afternoon (September 6) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Lion actor kept things cool in a white T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses while his girlfriend looked cute in a navy dress and loafers as they snapped selfies during their outing.

During their afternoon date, Dev and Tilda did some shopping at the The Grove before grabbing a bite to eat.

The cute couple met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, which is set to premiere later this year.