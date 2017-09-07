Top Stories
Emily Maynard Reacts to Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr as 'The Bachelor'

Emily Maynard has released a statement in reaction to her ex, and runner up on her season of The Bachelorette, Arie Luyendyk Jr, being named the next Bachelor!

Arie was revealed this morning as the choice for the upcoming season, and fans seem a bit shocked that someone from the 2012 season of The Bachelorette will be starring in the next season.

“I can’t think of a better person to be The Bachelor than Arie and I’ve been hoping this day would come since Season 8 ended!” Emily told Us Weekly. “He’s a gentleman through and through and all the girls on his season are lucky to have him.”

“I’ll be wishing him nothing but the best because that’s absolutely what he deserves!” she added.
Photos: Getty
