Emmy Rossum & William H. Macy Promote 'Shameless' at PaleyFest
Emmy Rossum stuns in a floral-print dress as she arrives at the Shameless event presented by PaleyFest on Wednesday night (September 6) at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 30-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars including William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, and Emma Kenney as they promoted the upcoming season of their hit show.
Season 8 of Shameless premieres on November 12 on Showtime.
