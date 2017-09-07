Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 1:23 am

Emmy Rossum & William H. Macy Promote 'Shameless' at PaleyFest

Emmy Rossum stuns in a floral-print dress as she arrives at the Shameless event presented by PaleyFest on Wednesday night (September 6) at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars including William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, and Emma Kenney as they promoted the upcoming season of their hit show.

Season 8 of Shameless premieres on November 12 on Showtime.

10+ pictures inside of Emmy Rossum and the Shameless cast at the PaleyFest event…
Photos: WENN
Emma Kenney, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Shameless, William H Macy

