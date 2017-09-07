Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 4:55 pm

Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Split, End Engagement

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa have split up.

The pair reportedly called it off about a month ago, People reports, but Rachel just took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news.

“All the single ladies!,” she tweeted with some hands in the air emojis and a wink face.

Evan and her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate confirmed their engagement back in January.

So far, neither Evan and Zach has made an official statement. Stay tuned.
