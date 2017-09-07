Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Split, End Engagement

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa have split up.

The pair reportedly called it off about a month ago, People reports, but Rachel just took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evan Rachel Wood

“All the single ladies!,” she tweeted with some hands in the air emojis and a wink face.

Evan and her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate confirmed their engagement back in January.

So far, neither Evan and Zach has made an official statement. Stay tuned.