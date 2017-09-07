Thu, 07 September 2017 at 4:55 pm
Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Split, End Engagement
Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa have split up.
The pair reportedly called it off about a month ago, People reports, but Rachel just took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news.
“All the single ladies!,” she tweeted with some hands in the air emojis and a wink face.
Evan and her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate confirmed their engagement back in January.
So far, neither Evan and Zach has made an official statement. Stay tuned.
Photos: Getty Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Split, Zach Villa
