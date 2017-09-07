Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 12:49 pm

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & Joan Smalls Hit the Runway for Tom Ford!

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & Joan Smalls Hit the Runway for Tom Ford!

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls are runway superstars!

The models all strutted their stuff for Tom Ford‘s Women’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection on Wednesday (September 6) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The show was the first presentation of this season’s New York Fashion Week.

Immediately after the runway show came an after party featuring DJ Virgil Abloh in celebration of the latest Tom Ford fragrance, Fucking Fabulous, out now.

Guests at the fashion show included Kendall‘s big sister Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Cindy Crawford.
Credit: Gerardo Somoza/startraksphoto.com, Dan and Corinne Lecca; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Tom Ford
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Tom Ford

