Thu, 07 September 2017 at 4:21 pm

Gwendoline Christie Ditches Her 'Game of Thrones' Garb for Sheer Floral Gown

Gwendoline Christie may not have been wearing her usual Game of Thrones warrior attire during her recent night out, but she still slayed!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball held during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 6) in New York City.

The star-studded voguing ball – featuring legendary voguing battles, dancing, and Pat McGrath Labs iconic makeup – was held to celebrate Pat‘s highly anticipated Unlimited Collection launch on September 16.

Gwendoline rocked a red and green floral-print sheer gown, black heels, bright red lipstick, and purple eyeshadow. She had fun serving as one of the judges on the panel!

She was joined at the event by Naomi Campbell, Hailey Baldwin, Suki Waterhouse, Sofia Richie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lais Ribeiro, and Winnie Harlow.

Also in attendance were Amanda Lepore, Andreja Pejic, Duckie Thot, Leigh Lezark, Leomie Anderson, Pamela Anderson, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Dylan Sprouse, Jasmine Sanders, Caroline Vreeland, and Shaun Ross.

Photos: Andrew Toth, Getty Images, Pat McGrath Labs
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Amanda Lepore, Andreja Pejic, Caroline Vreeland, Duckie Thot, Dylan Sprouse, Gwendoline Christie, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Lais Ribeiro, Leigh Lezark, leomie anderson, Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Shaun Ross, Sofia Richie, Suki Waterhouse, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Winnie Harlow

